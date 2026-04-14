Trump's Fed Nominee Is 20x Richer Than The President, With Stakes In SpaceX, Polymarket

New financial disclosures released by Kevin Warsh reveal how much President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Federal Reserve could be worth and what he holds stakes in.

Kevin Warsh's Financial Disclosures

Named Trump's pick to lead the Federal Reserve, Warsh could succeed current Chairman Jerome Powell if he is approved by Congress.

Along with succeeding Powell, Warsh could surpass the current chairman in another metric. New financial disclosures show that Warsh has assets between $131 million and $209 million, along with his wife's assets that total hundreds of millions of dollars.

According to CNBC, the new financial disclosures show that Warsh is worth significantly more than Powell. The current Fed chairman was believed to be the wealthiest person to hold the position in U.S. history. Recent 2025 filings show Powell’s worth between $19 million and $75 million.

At a wealth of $131 million or more, Warsh is also worth at least 20.2 times more than the current $6.5 billion net worth of President Trump, based on the latest calculations from Forbes.

The potential next Federal Reserve chairman has over $10 million in income from advisory work for Stanley Druckenmiller, along with large dividend income from various market index ETFs.

While some of Warsh's income sources and board roles were known, the new financial disclosure may have revealed what wasn't known to the public, his investments in hundreds to thousands of private companies spanning sectors like artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, healthcare and more.

This includes stakes in prediction market Polymarket, space company SpaceX, software company Databricks and NBA Top Shot owner Dapper Labs. The investments disclosed are part of various venture capital and private fund ownerships stakes from Warsh.

What's Next For Kevin Warsh

The financial disclosures make Warsh's appearance before the Senate Banking Committee more likely and could put a timeline on Congress approving his nomination.

Powell is currently set to see his term as chairman end on May 15, 2026.

Warsh promised to divest many of his assets if approved as chairman. He also agreed to step down from his board seats at both UPS and Coupang.

The future federal chairman has been viewed as a potential positive for the cryptocurrency sector, previously calling Bitcoin as the "new gold." The disclosure showing ownership of Solana and stakes in several cryptocurrency companies could show further optimism for the sector.

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