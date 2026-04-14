The National Republican Congressional Committee on Tuesday, April 14, launched a digital ad campaign across 14 competitive congressional districts in 11 states, touting GOP-led tax breaks enacted under the 2025 tax and spending bill.

Working Families Front And Center

The ads highlight provisions including no tax on tips and no tax on overtime, framing them as direct relief for working Americans. “After years of Democrats squeezing working Americans dry, House Republicans stepped in and delivered real relief,” said NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella. The cost of the campaign was described only as a “modest ad buy.”

President Trump has called the One Big, Beautiful Bill’s provisions “the largest tax cuts in American history.” The legislation passed narrowly in the Senate, with estimates projecting a $3.3 trillion increase in the national debt.

Publicity Push Around Tax Day

DoorDash CEO Tony Xu called it the company’s first delivery to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, saying the policy helps “millions of hardworking Americans keep more of what they earn.”

Challenging Political Terrain

Republicans are defending a narrow 217-214 House majority. Prediction market platform Kalshi gives Democrats an 86% chance of winning the House in November. A recent CNN poll showed Trump’s economic approval at a career low.

March CPI rose 0.9% month-over-month, with energy prices jumping 10.9%, pushing annual inflation to 3.3% the highest since May 2024, as the Iran war continued to weigh on household budgets.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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