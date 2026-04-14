IRS Chief Refutes Staffing Shortage Claims, Touts Record Refund Season

IRS Chief Executive Frank Bisignano pushed back on reports of staffing shortfalls on Monday.

In an interview with Fox Business Network’s Varney & Co., Bisignano said that the agency is delivering its strongest tax season on record despite a leaner workforce.

“No staffing shortage here,” Bisignano said. “You have to look at the results we’ve been producing.

Record Refunds

Bisignano said the agency has processed 120 million tax returns and issued 80 million refunds so far this season, up from 72 million a year earlier. He added that total refund amounts are up roughly 11% by dollar value, crediting technology-driven productivity rather than headcount for the gains.

The IRS currently employs around 75,000 staff, down from roughly 100,000 previously. Bisignano said the agency restructured its call centres and revised performance metrics since he took over in October, which he said enabled faster and larger refund disbursements.

He also said the IRS is increasingly operating as a technology-driven organization, using a wide range of tools and systems to improve productivity and service delivery.

Earlier IRS data showed the average refund reached $3,571 as of March 20, up 10.9% from $3,221 at the same point last year, with total refund payments exceeding $202 billion.

Compliance And Enforcement

Bisignano dismissed concerns that lower staffing could weaken enforcement, saying technology is strengthening compliance.

“We’re going to find them,” he said, referring to noncompliant taxpayers, adding that technology is improving detection and supporting higher revenue collections.

He said customer service and enforcement outcomes have improved this tax season, which he described as one of the strongest in terms of efficiency and overall performance.

Electronic filing also rose to 98% from 97%, supporting faster processing and lower administrative burden.

Trump Accounts Gain Traction

Bisignano also said that over 4 million children have been registered for Trump Accounts, a tax-advantaged investment program established under President Trump’s One Big, Beautiful Bill. He said more than 1 million families have elected the $1,000 federal seed contribution, with approximately $1 billion already disbursed.

The program offers every child born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, a federally seeded investment account. Families file Form 4547 to claim the benefit.

Bisignano said momentum will continue building. “We will see it continue through the course of the year,” he said.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock/ Dmitry Demidovich