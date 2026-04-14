The Trump administration is facing a lawsuit, filed by the Democracy Defenders Fund, a government watchdog group, over a lack of transparency related to the Gold Card visa program.

In a lawsuit filed Monday, the group is challenging the administration's refusal to release documents tied to the Trump "Gold Card" visa program, which grants U.S. residency to foreign nationals in exchange for a $1 million payment.

Lawsuit Filed Against Gold Card

The suit, filed in the U.S. District of Columbia, alleges that the Trump administration’s communication about the Gold Card program has been inconsistent. The plaintiffs argue that U.S. permanent residency should not be a privilege reserved exclusively for the wealthy.

According to the lawsuit, the Trump administration and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick have been unclear about which foreign interests would gain from the program and who would bear the cost.

The plaintiffs accuse the agencies involved, including the Departments of Commerce, Homeland Security (DHS), and State, as well as U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), of failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for records on the program’s development and implementation.

The lawsuit doesn't seek to end the Gold Card program, but aims to force the Trump administration to be more transparent about how it was created.

White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Gold Card Launch Draws Scrutiny

Within a few days of its launch, the Gold Card program generated $1.3 billion in sales, according to Lutnick. President Donald Trump described the program as a “green card on steroids,” highlighting its potential benefits for companies looking to hire graduates from top schools.

This isn’t the first time the Gold Card visa program has been hit with a lawsuit. In February, the American Association of University Professors sued the administration, arguing that the Gold Card program is unlawful, saying it violates federal laws and was created without Congressional authority, as Trump introduced it via executive order using visa categories reserved for highly skilled individuals.

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