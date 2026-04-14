Pakistan has reportedly extended an offer to host the second round of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad, ahead of the two-week ceasefire expiration.

The final decision on the venue will be determined based on the preferences of the involved parties, two undisclosed Pakistani officials told the Associated Press.

U.S. officials have reportedly stated that Islamabad is once again being considered as the potential host city for the talks. Geneva, Switzerland, is also in the running as a possible location.

The sources suggested that the discussions could occur on Thursday, but the final decision on the venue and timing remains unconfirmed.

White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

‘Red Lines’ On Nuclear Weapons

A report by Axios on Monday suggested that the U.S. proposed that Iran halt uranium enrichment for 20 years during weekend talks in Islamabad, but Iran countered with a much shorter "single-digit" timeframe. The disagreement over enrichment and Iran's existing uranium stockpile remained the key obstacle to reaching a deal.

The U.S. demanded Iran remove its highly enriched uranium, but Iran instead proposed reducing its enrichment levels through a monitored down-blending process.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance stated that the onus was on Iran to move the peace talks forward. In Fox News’ "Special Report" on Monday, Vance noted that the U.S. has already made significant offers and that “the ball is in the Iranian court.”

However, Vance reiterated that the U.S. peace deal “red lines” include ensuring Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.

Trump’s Hormuz Blockade In Action

The U.S. military began a blockade of Iranian ports on Monday, as previously announced by President Donald Trump, escalating tensions and unsettling the key shipping route, but hopes for renewed U.S.–Iran talks helped ease market fears, pushing oil prices back below $100.

At the time of writing, the Brent crude oil prices were trading 0.60% lower at $98.76 per barrel.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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