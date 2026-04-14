President Donald Trump had McDonald's delivered to the Oval Office on Monday as part of a White House push to highlight his administration's tax break for tipped workers, then appeared to hand the delivery driver a $100 bill after a reporter asked whether White House staff were good tippers.

DoorDash Driver Becomes Face Of Tax Push

Wearing a red "DoorDash Grandma" T-shirt, Sharon Simmons of Arkansas knocked on the Oval Office door carrying two bags of fast food as reporters looked on. Trump opened the door and then fielded questions from the press while standing beside Simmons, who said she had saved a substantial amount of money since taxes on tips were eliminated in January.

Tony Xu Joins White House Promotion

DoorDash Chief Executive Tony Xu also promoted the event on X, calling it the company's first delivery to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and saying the policy helps "millions of hardworking Americans keep more of what they earn." He added, "This is the kind of change that can happen when tens of thousands of Dashers like Sharon make their voices heard."

Trump Caps Event With Public Tip

When asked whether the White House was good at tipping, Simmons replied, "Ummm, potentially." Trump then interrupted, saying, "wait," reached into his pocket and handed her what appeared to be a $100 bill. "Thank you, you reminded me," he said.

Price Action: DoorDash shares closed 4.61% higher at $159.61 on Monday. The stock edged ahead by another 0.18% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock/ noamgalai