Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy hit out at Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) on Monday, accusing the latter of letting his state be dependent on foreign oil suppliers amid the U.S.-Iran war.

Sean Duffy Slams ‘Climate Alarmist’ Gavin Newsom

“Climate alarmist @GavinNewsom would rather Californians be dependent on foreign oil,” Duffy said in the post, accusing critics of “playing politics.” He then shared that the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) was “working overtime to ensure that the oil is flowing.”

The video showcased the oil rig’s production capabilities, sharing that the pipeline would deliver 60,000 barrels of oil every day to consumers in California.

Concerns About Sable’s Pipeline

Newsom has been a vocal critic of the administration’s decision to reopen the Sable pipeline after a 2015 oil spill led to its closure. The decision has been criticized by State officials and environmental groups, who have continued to argue against reopening the pipeline.

Oil, Gas Soar Amid Iran War

Gas prices have continued to rise, with data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) showing that the national average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. was $4.125 on Monday. Californians continued to pay the highest prices at the pump, with a gallon of gas costing $5.893 in the state.

Meanwhile, Newsom hit out at the Trump administration amid soaring gas prices, saying that the President’s “unhinged war with Iran” was forcing ordinary people “in every single state to pay over a dollar more for a gallon of gas.”

Jim Cramer Cautions Oil Surge

At the time of writing this article, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil dropped 2.33% to $96.77/barrel, while the Brent Crude oil also slipped 1.50% to $97.87/barrel.

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