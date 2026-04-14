Anthony Scaramucci on Monday mocked Vice President JD Vance for urging the Vatican to stay out of U.S. politics, using a jab on X to argue that Vance understood the Pope's role as a moral voice for peace but lacked the backbone to say so publicly.

Scaramucci Turns To X With Sharp Attack

The criticism landed as tensions between the Trump administration and Pope Leo XIV deepened after the pontiff condemned the administration's conduct in the Iran war.

Scaramucci, a former Trump White House communications director turned frequent critic, took to X to question Vance after the vice president, a Catholic convert, said in a Fox News interview with Bret Baier that the Vatican should avoid weighing in on sovereign American decisions.

Scaramucci wrote, "Is he not smart enough to know that the Pope represents the Prince of Peace here on Earth?" He then answered his own question with another swipe, writing, "Oh wait he is smart enough he is just a jellyfish."

Vance Defends Trump Amid Vatican Tensions

In the clip Scaramucci shared, Vance suggested it would be better for the Holy See to focus on church affairs than on Washington's policy choices. "Stick to matters of, you know, what's going on in the Catholic Church… and let the president of the United States stick to dictating American public policy," Vance said.

YouTube Video Expands Broader Political Critique

Scaramucci broadened his criticism in a YouTube Short, saying "this attack on the Pope is also a slight on JD Vance" and arguing that Trump has a "pattern of behavior" in which he puts even close allies "through the wood chipper."

He also said Vance may have been "set up" during the weekend Iran talks, adding that "the US government was never going to accept the idea that they [Iran] were going to continue to enrich uranium and make a pathway to a nuclear bomb."