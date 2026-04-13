On Monday, Vice President JD Vance signaled a potential path forward in stalled Iran talks as markets stayed steady and oil prices declined.

Markets Steady As Oil Prices Slide

Dow futures rose 5.00 points, or 0.01%, to 48,430.00, while S&P 500 futures gained 3.00 points, or 0.04%, to 6,925.75 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 47.25 points, or 0.18% as of 8:54 p.m. EDT.

In commodities, WTI crude for May delivery fell 2.81% to $96.30 per barrel, while June contracts declined 2.56% to $90.57 per barrel.

Brent crude dropped 2.61% to $96.77 per barrel. RBOB gasoline futures slipped 1.79% to $3.0601 per gallon, while natural gas futures edged down 0.49% to $2.614 per MMBtu.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index fell 0.04% to 98.333.

In Asia, South Korea's KOSPI surged 3.19% to 5,994.15, while Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 2.34% to 57,836.27.

Vance Signals Conditional Breakthrough In US-Iran Talks

In a conversation with Fox News, Vance said a diplomatic breakthrough with Iran remains within reach, but only if Tehran agrees to Washington's core nuclear demands.

If America's "red lines" are met, then this can be "a very, very good deal for both countries," Vance said, adding that the next move rests with Iran.

He stated, "We put a lot on the table," noting that while negotiations showed progress, they ultimately fell short of a final agreement.

"​​They moved in our direction, which is why I think we would say that we had some good signs, but they didn’t move far enough," he stated.

According to Vance, the U.S. is insisting on two key conditions: the removal of enriched uranium from Iran and strict verification measures to prevent nuclear weapon development.

"The ball is very much in their court," the Vice President stated.

US Turns Up Pressure With Strait Of Hormuz Move

Tensions escalated after the administration of Donald Trump moved to block vessels linked to Iran near the Strait of Hormuz.

The move came after talks in Islamabad ended without a deal and is aimed at pushing Tehran back to the negotiating table.

Vance said reopening the strait was a key expectation tied to a fragile ceasefire.

"We need to see the Strait of Hormuz fully open," he said, warning that failure to do so could "fundamentally change the negotiation."

Meanwhile, Trump on Truth Social said that any Iranian vessels approaching the U.S. blockade would be "immediately eliminated."

Iran Signals Willingness To Continue Talks

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran remains open to further discussions, provided they take place within international legal frameworks, NBC News reported (via Iranian official news agency YJC).

He cautioned that threats such as a blockade could disrupt global trade and reiterated that Iran prefers diplomacy over escalation.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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