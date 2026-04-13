Iran Says They Were Just 'Inches Away' From Peace Deal When US Shifted 'Goalposts:' 'Zero Lessons'

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi expressed disappointment over the U.S.’s approach in the recent peace talks, suggesting that the U.S. failed to negotiate in good faith.

Araghchi took to X on Sunday to share his views on the U.S.-Iran peace talks held in Islamabad, Pakistan on Saturday, which he referred to as “intensive talks at highest level in 47 years.”

He stated that Iran had engaged with the U.S. in good faith to end the war, but was met with “maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade” when they were “inches away” to signing the “Islamabad MoU”.

“Zero lessons earned,” he added.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on X, “If the American government abandons its totalitarianism and respects the rights of the Iranian nation, ways to reach an agreement will certainly be found.”

Talks Collapse, Trump Hardens Stance

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would enforce a naval blockade on Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, hours after peace talks in Pakistan collapsed.

Mediators Remain Hopeful

A report by Axios on Monday stated that the Turkish and Egyptian officials coordinated with Pakistan, U.S., and Iranian counterparts on Sunday, with all sides still seeing a possible deal. Mediators aim to resume talks before the April 21 ceasefire deadline, saying negotiations remain active and Islamabad talks have laid the groundwork for future progress.

Meanwhile, a U.S. official told the publication that a deal remains possible—but only if Iran shows greater flexibility and accepts the Islamabad proposal as its best offer.

Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, a participant in the negotiations, wrote on X that the Islamabad talks were “not an event but a process.”

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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