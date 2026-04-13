Television host Jim Cramer says that analysts not taking the crude oil price surge into account were naive as President Donald Trump announced a U.S.-led blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Jim Cramer Decries ‘Panglossian’ Analysts

In a post on the social media platform X on Monday, the investor said, “Very few analysts seem to care that oil has gone above $100. They have cordoned off oil as a factor,” he said, calling the move “Panglossian,” or naive.

He then shared that while he acknowledged that the possibility of the U.S. facing supply shortages was low, analysts wanted to “buy the dip ahead of a blockade as if the market will rally when the blockade takes effect.”

Peter Schiff’s Warning

Iran On Blockade, US Talks

Following Trump’s announcement, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issued a warning to Americans, saying that a U.S. blockade of Iranian ports would send oil prices sharply higher, so much so that ordinary people would be “nostalgic for $4–$5 gas.”

The warnings come as talks for a deal between the U.S. and Iran, facilitated by Pakistan in Islamabad, failed, with Vice President JD Vance maintaining that his delegation pushed for the Iranians not to pursue nuclear weapons.

At the time of writing this article, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil was $104.6/barrel while the Brent Crude oil was up 7.92% to $102.7/barrel.

According to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA), the national average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. was $4.125 on Monday. Californians continued to pay the highest prices at the pump, with a gallon of gas costing $5.893.

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