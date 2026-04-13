On Sunday, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the economic impact of the U.S.–Iran conflict is already reflected in global markets.

Global Markets React To Oil Shock And Geopolitical Risk

Georgieva said on CBS News' "Face the Nation" that the economic impact of the ongoing U.S.–Iran war is already "baked" into global forecasts, citing disruptions to energy flows and infrastructure across the Middle East.

"We are going to see some drag of this crisis over the year, but if we have peace, of course, conditions are likely to improve faster," Georgieva said.

Oil Tops $100 As Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spark Energy Market Surge

Her comments come as the conflict has disrupted oil shipping routes, damaged energy infrastructure in the Gulf, and raised concerns about attacks on key gas facilities in the region.

Markets initially rallied after reports of a temporary ceasefire announcement, with oil prices easing and stocks rising.

However, sentiment reversed after the truce collapsed and tensions escalated around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments.

Oil and fuel markets surged sharply, with crude oil (OIL) rising to 104.42, up 7.85 (+8.13%) as of 5:21:41 AM EDT, while Brent crude (BRENT) climbed to 102.73, up 7.53 (+7.91%) as of 10:21:46 AM BST.

Natural gas (NAT GAS) edged higher to 2.679, gaining 0.031 (+1.17%) as of 5:21:21 AM EDT.

Refined fuels also moved strongly, with RBOB gasoline (RBOB GAS) rising to 3.1712, up 0.1339 (+4.41%) at 5:21:41 AM EDT, and ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD HO) jumping to 4.1006, up 0.339 (+9.01%) at 5:21:41 AM EDT, reflecting heightened volatility across energy markets.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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