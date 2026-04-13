Anthony Scaramucci On Trump's Pope Leo Criticism, 'Let's Move On Before This Gets Worse And Worse'

On Sunday, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci criticized President Donald Trump after Trump made critical remarks about Pope Leo XIV, warning that the situation could "gets worse and worse."

Trump's Comments On Pope Leo Spark Backlash

Scaramucci shared a post on X featuring a NewsNation segment in which Trump was asked why he had criticized Pope Leo on social media.

Trump responded, "I don't think he's doing a very good job. He likes crime, I guess."

"He's worried about fear. What about the fear when the ministers and the priests and all of those great people that were arrested during COVID?" he added.

Trump also added, "I don’t like it. I’m not a big fan of Pope Leo. He’s a very liberal person. He's a man that doesn't believe in stopping crime."

Scaramucci reacted on X by writing, "Trump exit interview. Let's move on before this gets worse and worse," signaling his concern over the tone and direction of Trump's comments.

Trump Pope Comments Trigger Bipartisan Backlash

Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Trump for his Easter-related comments and social media activity.

She said Trump attacked Pope Leo over Iran-related issues and shared an image she claimed portrayed him as replacing Jesus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D-Calif.) press office mocked Republicans, questioning whether the GOP was "good with your guy directly attacking the Pope" and suggesting party leadership lacked the courage to respond.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) also criticized Trump, calling it "abhorrent" for a president to publicly attack the Pope.

He accused Trump of "flailing" amid consequences from U.S. military actions in Iran. He said Trump is targeting institutions like the Church to deflect responsibility.

Trump Slams Pope Leo Over Crime

Trump posted on Truth Social, criticizing Pope Leo as "weak on crime" and "terrible for foreign policy," accusing him of ignoring COVID-era church restrictions while targeting his administration.

Trump also claimed the Pope holds flawed positions on Iran and Venezuela, suggested his election was politically influenced, and accused him of aligning with "radical left" figures.

He urged Pope Leo to stop political commentary and focus on leading the Catholic Church.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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