Hungarian voters on Sunday swept Prime Minister Viktor Orbán from office after 16 years in power, handing a stunning victory to pro-European challenger Péter Magyar in an election that is expected to reverberate across the European Union and the global far right.

Magyar Scores Crushing Election Night Upset

With more than 93% of ballots counted, Magyar's Tisza party was on about 53% to Orbán's Fidesz at 37%, and looked set to win 94 of Hungary's 106 districts in a contest marked by record turnout of nearly 80%, according to AP.

Magyar, a former Orbán insider who built his campaign around corruption, health care and public transport, has pledged to repair ties with the European Union and NATO after years of strain under Orbán.

Orbán's Fall Shakes Europe's Far Right

AP also noted that figures in Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement have long held up Orbán and Fidesz as models of anti-globalist conservative rule, even as critics accused him of eroding liberal democracy, media freedom and the rule of law.

European Markets Yet To React

Top U.S.-listed Europe ETFs for the year saw little to no movement on Friday.

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