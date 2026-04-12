Trump's Warning To China, Warren's Tax Proposal And More: This Week In Politics

As the week unfolded, the political arena saw several significant developments. Here’s a quick roundup of the most noteworthy stories from the past few days.

Elizabeth Warren Proposes Different Social Security Tax For Bezos, Musk

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has proposed a new Social Security tax for billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. This suggestion has gained support from an unexpected source.

“Nor should I. This is a very good idea even as it contravenes the way the law envisioned…,” Jim Cramer voiced his support for Warren’s proposal.

Read the full article here.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Candace Owens Respond To Trump’s Remarks

Following President Donald Trump‘s controversial comments on Iran and a dispute with several public figures, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Candace Owens have spoken out.

Greene accused Trump of “waging war against Iran,” calling it a broken campaign promise. Owens suggested that it might be time to put Trump in a home.

Read the full article here.

Trump Boasts Of US Oil Superiority, Attracts ‘Empty Tankers’

Trump has claimed that the U.S. has the “sweetest” oil and is attracting “empty tankers” for a “quick load-and-go” process.

Trump also asserted that the U.S. holds more oil than the next two major oil economies combined.

Read the full article here.

John Fetterman Opposes Iran War Powers Resolution

U.S.–Iran talks ended after 21 hours in Pakistan without any deal.

Vice President JD Vance said Iran didn't accept key U.S. conditions and called the outcome bad news for Iran. The failure leaves tensions between the two sides unresolved.

Read the full article here.

Trump Warns China Of ‘Big Problems’ Over Reported Plan To Supply Iran With Anti-Air Missiles

Trump has issued a stark warning to China over its potential plan to supply Iran with air defense systems.

Trump’s warning comes amidst the ongoing conflict with Iran. He has indicated that such actions by China could lead to significant repercussions.

Read the full article here.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock