U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations ended without agreement in Islamabad on Sunday after 21 hours of marathon discussions, deepening uncertainty over a fragile ceasefire and rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Marathon Talks Fail To Secure Deal

Vice President JD Vance said that American negotiators were leaving Pakistan after failing to secure a deal with Iran, stressing that Washington would not compromise on its core demands.

"The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement, and I think that's bad news for Iran much more than it's bad news for the United States of America," Vance told reporters shortly before he left Islamabad, according to Reuters.

"So we go back to the United States having not come to an agreement. We've made very clear what our red lines are."

Vance said the U.S. requires "an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon," adding that Iran must not pursue "the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon."

“That is the core goal of the president of the United States, and that’s what we’ve tried to achieve through these negotiations,” Vance added.

Iran Blames ‘Excessive’ Demands

Iran blamed “excessive” demands from the U.S. for the talks collapsing, according to a report by the country’s semi-official Tasnim news agency.

It said the Iranian delegation defended national rights during the negotiations, which included senior officials such as Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi.

The agency reported that Iran rejected U.S. efforts to advance demands related to the Strait of Hormuz and nuclear materials. It added that despite Iranian proposals for a common framework, the U.S. position remained unchanged, and the talks ended without any deal.

Trump On Iran Talks: ‘We Win Regardless‘

On Saturday, President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran were ongoing but insisted the outcome did not change the U.S. position.

"We've totally defeated that country… let’s see what happens, we win… Maybe they make a deal, maybe they don’t. Doesn't matter."

He added that the U.S. had already achieved military dominance, claiming, "We win regardless. We've defeated them militarily… Their navy is gone."

Trump continued, "whether we make a deal or not makes no difference to me."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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