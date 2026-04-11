Elizabeth Warren Calls for Investigation Into Unusual Oil Market Activity Before Key Trump-Iran Decisions

Unusual Trading Patterns Demand Investigation

Lawmakers pointed to reporting that described a roughly $500 million wager on the New York Mercantile Exchange placed shortly before Trump said he would hold off on striking Iranian energy infrastructure, a shift that pushed crude lower. The letter said market and legal observers called the timing suspicious and said it was enough to justify regulators taking a closer look.

Warren also flagged a second episode on April 7, when oil slid about 15% after Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran. In the hours leading up to that announcement, the letter said traders put on an estimated $950 million position that benefited from falling prices.

While the CFTC request centers on futures surveillance, Warren has been arguing that unpredictable decision-making is carrying a broader cost to U.S. credibility, especially in trade relationships. In an interview with Fortune, she said, "Donald Trump has done enormous damage to Americas partnerships around the world."

Could Policy Shifts Be Manipulating Markets?

The letter framed the oil trades as part of a wider pattern of well-timed bets across multiple markets, including equity options and prediction markets, tied to Trump administration decisions. As per the letter, a recent media report identified at least three other cases where trading appeared to anticipate government actions before they were made public.

One example cited in the letter involved April 2025 options activity shortly before Trump announced the "Liberation Day" tariff pause, which was followed by a 9.5% rise in the S&P 500. Another example involved Polymarket wagers in January 2026 that reportedly produced more than $400,000 tied to the ouster of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, with the last bet placed hours before a U.S. raid.

Warren's critique of tariffs has leaned on data she says show real-economy strain alongside the uncertainty. She pointed to St. Louis Fed figures showing private fixed investment in manufacturing fell 5.2% in Q1 2025 from the prior quarter, and she has argued shifting tariff signals are adding to household costs.

The White House, through spokesman Kush Desai, has defended the tariff push as pro-voter and said it has driven trillions of dollars in investment pledges, along with thousands of jobs and new trade agreements. Desai also took aim at Warren's messaging, saying she "talks" while Trump "delivers."

Reallocating Military Funds For Social Welfare

These earlier comments reflect Warren’s ongoing campaign to shift the conversation around national spending, which she argues should prioritize social welfare rather than military expenditures. This broader discussion on spending priorities underlines the potential implications for U.S. credibility and trust among its partners as she continues to challenge Trump’s approach to foreign policy and domestic investment.

How Large Bets Signal Political Turbulence

In their questions to the CFTC, the senators asked whether the enforcement division has opened a probe into the March 23 and April 7 oil trades, and if so, when it began and what it covers. They also asked how the agency is working with exchanges and other regulated entities to share information and spot potential misconduct.

The letter further pressed the CFTC on what market-monitoring tools it uses to connect unusual futures activity with market-moving government statements, and whether those tools flagged the trades at issue. It also asked how the agency plans to apply Section 4c(a) of the Commodity Exchange Act, including what steps it is taking to ensure enforcement is not limited by political or institutional pressure.