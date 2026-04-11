Trump Says US Has 'Sweetest' Oil, 'Empty Tankers' Headed Here To 'Load Up'

In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote that some of the world's biggest tankers are arriving empty for what he described as a quick load-and-go process, framing it as evidence of U.S. energy depth. Trump also claimed the U.S. holds more oil than the next two major oil economies combined.

Trumps Bold Claims About U.S. Oil Supremacy

Trump tied the surge of inbound vessels to demand for higher-quality barrels, saying the U.S. is "waiting for you" and promising "quick turnaround." He also described U.S. output as both abundant and superior, positioning American crude as a substitute when other routes are disrupted.

That pitch comes as global buyers watch the Persian Gulf chokepoint that moves about 20% of worldwide oil and liquefied natural gas supply. With that corridor effectively frozen, tankers rerouting toward U.S. ports has become a tangible workaround for refiners and traders needing reliable cargoes.

In another post, Trump attacked media coverage of the Iran conflict and argued Tehran's military capacity has been severely degraded, including naval and air assets. He also said mine-laying boats are no longer a threat and claimed the U.S. has begun clearing the Strait of Hormuz.

Market pricing reflected the tension: WTI was down 2.29% to $95.63 per barrel as of 6:18:50 p.m. EDT, while RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.63% to $3.0197 per gallon. ULSD heating oil futures fell 4.95% to $3.7421 per gallon, and natural gas futures slipped 0.64% to $2.653 per MMBtu around the same time.

Will Diplomatic Talks Reshape Energy Markets?

Separately, Trump told reporters, "It wont be easy … we will have that open fairly soon," while discussing the effort to restore traffic through Hormuz. He also said other countries that depend on the route could pitch in, adding, "Other countries use the strait … and they’ll help out."

The current stoppage followed Tehran's move to block the passage after war broke out, cutting off one of the most important channels for seaborne energy. Tensions climbed after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28 were followed by retaliation aimed at U.S. bases and Israeli targets.

Trump announced a ceasefire earlier this week, but commercial flows through the strait have not resumed, keeping supply chains strained. That backdrop helps explain why empty tankers would be repositioning toward U.S. loading points, where cargoes can be sourced without transiting Hormuz.

Talks between the U.S. and Iran are scheduled for Saturday in Islamabad, aimed at ending a six-week conflict, though Tehran signaled the meeting could be in doubt without commitments tied to Lebanon and sanctions relief. The U.S. team is led by Vice President JD Vance and includes special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, traveling after a refueling stop in Paris.

Escalating Tensions Impacting Oil Supply Dynamics