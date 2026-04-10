Former Vice President Kamala Harris signaled a potential 2028 presidential run Friday, telling Rev. Al Sharpton at the National Action Network convention, “I might. I’m thinking about it,” as she addressed a packed room of lawmakers and power brokers.

When asked about her 2028 plans, Harris added, “I’ll keep you posted,” before walking off the stage.

The appearance marks Harris’ most explicit public signal yet of a potential comeback, arriving at a critical moment when the Democratic Party is actively searching for leadership and identity following its 2024 defeat.

Black Voters Take Center Stage

According to a Politico report, her remarks, delivered before a predominantly Black audience, are viewed as a notable moment in the emerging 2028 Democratic field. Harris was the sixth potential 2028 contender to address the conference, underscoring Black voters’ outsized role in shaping the Democratic primary.

Harris’ speech was met with fervent enthusiasm from the audience, with chants of “Run again! Run again!” echoing through the ballroom. She also used the opportunity to criticize President Donald Trump and the GOP, emphasizing the need for the Democratic Party to earn the support of voters of color.

Despite the speculation, Politico reports sources close to Harris say she is genuinely undecided, focusing on public appearances to reintroduce herself to voters.

Harris also mentioned plans to travel to South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Arkansas in the near future.

2028 Field Takes Shape Amid Democratic Soul-Searching

Her potential run also comes amidst speculation about other high-profile Democrats, such as California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has also been hinting at a 2028 presidential run.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have also publicly signaled openness to a 2028 run.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.