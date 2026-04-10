Rep. Eric Swalwell‘s (D-Calif.) California governor bid collapsed Friday as his campaign chair quit, two U.S. senators pulled endorsements and online fundraising platform ActBlue froze donations amid mounting sexual misconduct allegations.

Allies Cut Ties

According to the report, an independent expenditure group supporting Swalwell suspended all campaign activity, while ActBlue, the fundraising platform critical to Democratic campaigns, posted that it would stop accepting donations for his campaign.

Rivals Demand Swalwell Exit Race

On X, gubernatorial rival and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa called the allegations “shocking and reprehensible,” accusing Swalwell of attempting to silence victims and demanding he withdraw from the race and immediately resign from Congress.

Allegations of sexual misconduct have affected Swalwell's gubernatorial campaign, leading several Democratic figures to withdraw their support. This development may influence the outcome of the nonpartisan primary, in which only the top two candidates, regardless of party, advance to the general election.

FBI Files Shadow Campaign Before Collapse

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