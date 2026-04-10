Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ro Khanna Call For Cross-Partisan 'America First' Coalition: 'For The Sake Of...'

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) called for a united political front emphasizing the need for a strong populist coalition that transcends the deep-seated political divisions between the right and the left.

Greene took to X on Thursday and expressed support for a post from Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) where he credited anti-war conservatives like MTG and Tucker Carlson, along with progressives, for pushing President Donald Trump to back down from threats to bomb Iranian infrastructure and instead agree to a ceasefire.

Greene backed Khanna's call for a “broad, populist, social movement” to address corruption, curb endless wars, and focus on the working class.

“For the sake of my children's generation, I'm willing to come together, go to the whiteboard, and begin to try to sketch something new.”

However, she also highlighted that overcoming the powerful “political industrial complex” of the Democratic and Republican parties is “no easy task.” Greene predicted that both major parties would resist a cross-ideology "America First" coalition backed by ordinary Americans rather than special interests and foreign influence.

This is likely the only way to break free of the corrupt system from both sides that controls everything, constantly goes to war,” said MTG, adding, “It's definitely worth starting the conversation.”

MTG’s Anti-Trump Stance

Greene’s willingness to challenge party lines follows her criticism of Trump over the past few months. After a fallout with the president, Greene has been challenging and criticizing his every move, including the Iran war.

Her post also aligns with the efforts of politicians like Khanna and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who have been unsuccessfully pushing for congressional approval for the War Powers Resolution against Iran strikes.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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