President Donald Trump‘s Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, has shared that the administration does not intend to change the President Joe Biden-era rules limiting Chinese software and hardware in the domestic auto industry.

Concerns About Sensitive Data

According to a Reuters report on Thursday, Greer shared that the rules, which were set by the Biden administration citing concerns about the tech collecting sensitive data, would remain unchanged. The limit on hardware would take effect in 2029, according to the rules, while software limitations kicked in this March.

“It would probably be difficult for certain countries to establish ​new production here, given those sets of rules,” Greer told the publication, but added that during the upcoming meeting with President Xi Jinping‘s office, discussing the auto industry was not the main agenda.

When asked whether Canadian drivers would be able to drive their Chinese-made EVs across the border into the U.S., Greer said it was not clear how that situation “will be resolved.”

Canadian Chinese EVs

Speaking of Chinese-made EVs, Ottawa recently signed a trade agreement with China that would allow over 49,000 Chinese-made EVs to be exported to the Canadian market at a 6.1% tariff rate. The number could also stretch to 70,000 EVs in the future.

However, the move has seen criticism from Canadian lawmakers. Recently, Canada's leader of the Official Opposition, Pierre Poilievre, unveiled a U.S.-focused auto industry strategy and criticized the deal with China.

Trump Admin Criticizes China Deal

Trump had earlier expressed opposition to the deal between Ottawa and Beijing, calling it one of the “worst” deals of all time and even threatening to impose 100% tariffs on Canada because of the deal.

Lawmakers Oppose Chinese Push

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