Marjorie Taylor Greene and Candace Owens criticized President Donald Trump on Thursday, following his remarks on Iran and dispute with Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Alex Jones and Owens.

Greene, Owens Respond To Trump’s Post

Greene posted on X that Trump had "gone mad" regarding Iran and was "waging war against Iran," calling it a broken campaign promise. She added she had worked alongside Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones to support Trump, stating, "We NEVER changed, Trump did."

Owens responded to Trump's remarks, writing, "It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home."

Trump Criticizes Commentators

Trump, posting on Truth Social on Thursday, called Carlson, Kelly, Owens and Jones "LOSERS" and "NUT JOBS," saying they have been "fighting" him over Iran policy and describing them as lacking credibility and seeking publicity through media platforms and podcasts. In his lengthy post, Trump also took highly personal shots at the individual hosts.

The White House, Carlson, Kelly and Jones did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

The U.S. president also reaffirmed his opposition to Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon, calling Iran the "Number One State Sponsor of Terror."

Carlson Comments On U.S.-Israel, Iran policy

On The Tucker Carlson Show on Thursday, Carlson said that if the U.S. were seeking a ceasefire and peace agreement with Iran, it should tell Israel to "get on board." He described Israel as a "client state" and said the U.S. had not directed Israel to align with ceasefire efforts.

The prominent American conservative political commentator said, "Israel is a tiny insignificant country with an infinitesimally small population and economy that only exists because you protect it and pay for everything." He added that the U.S. should tell Israel, "We're suing for peace. We're going to get this done. You knock it off."

The exchange underscores growing divisions within the MAGA movement over U.S.-Iran policy and foreign intervention, as President Trump defends his hardline stance while facing criticism from prominent conservative figures over his approach and rhetoric.

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