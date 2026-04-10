Islamabad Set For US-Iran Peace Talks On Saturday: 5 Key Things To Know

High-level U.S. and Iranian officials are set to meet on Saturday morning local time in Islamabad, the White House said Thursday, to negotiate a lasting ceasefire following a devastating conflict that began after Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran in late February.

On Friday, Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, announced visa-on-arrival and airline boarding clearance for all delegates and journalists attending the Islamabad Talks.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the talks.

Who's Sitting Down For The Talks?

The White House said Trump is sending a delegation to talks in Islamabad, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner, Vice President JD Vance, and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

The meeting will be hosted by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, while the Iranian representation is expected to include the Parliament Speaker, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, and the Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi.

The Venue

Iran’s 10-Point Peace Proposal

The U.S. has not agreed to Iran's widely-circulated 10-point plan, which includes major demands such as lifting sanctions, Iranian control of the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. military withdrawal from the Middle East, and recognition of Iran's uranium enrichment rights.

Trump has rejected key provisions, particularly uranium enrichment, and pushed back on versions of the plan circulating publicly, while signaling that sanctions relief and tariff adjustments could still be discussed. On Wednesday, White House stated that the revised Iranian proposal was a “workable” basis for further talks behind “closed doors.”

Dispute Over Strait Of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of global oil flows, is expected to be a key topic in upcoming discussions, particularly amid reports that Iran may impose tolls on passing ships.

Trump has said the strait must remain open to sustain the ceasefire and has even floated the idea of a U.S.–Iran "joint venture" to manage toll collection and secure the waterway. However, tensions escalated as Iran signaled potential closure of the strait following Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

Later, Trump criticized the reported tolls, warning Iran to stop immediately and suggesting the U.S. should itself benefit financially from any fees collected.

Confusion Over Lebanon

The ceasefire is under strain amid disagreements over whether it includes Israel's operations in Lebanon. While Pakistan initially said Lebanon was included, the United States and Israel disputed this.

Trump urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to scale back strikes, calling it a "separate skirmish," while Vance called the dispute a misunderstanding. Netanyahu later said he had ordered his cabinet to begin direct negotiations with Lebanon.

Sentiments On Both Sides

Vance said Iran would be making a poor choice if it withdrew from talks, though he acknowledged it was up to them. Meanwhile, Trump told NBC News on Thursday that he was “very optimistic” about a peace deal, saying Iran appears more cooperative in private and has agreed to key terms.

However, Iran's public stance contrasts sharply, with state media portraying the situation as a major victory for Tehran and claiming it forced the U.S. into negotiations.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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