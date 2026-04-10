Governor Jay Robert ‘JB’ Pritzker (D-IL) on Thursday criticized President Donald Trump and the war with Iran, citing surging gas prices amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Americans Are Struggling

Expressing his criticism of Trump, Pritzker shared his views through a post on the social media platform X. “Americans are struggling to afford gas and groceries,” the Governor said. “Meanwhile Trump calls war an ‘investment,” he said.

Pritzker was likely referring to the President’s earlier address on April 1st when he called the war with Iran “a true investment” for America’s future generations, calling Iran the “bully” of the Middle East. “That tells you everything you need to know,” Pritzker said at the end of the post.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the national average price for a gallon of gasoline on Thursday hit $4.166 at the pump. California and Hawaii commanded the highest price for a gallon of gasoline at $5.929 and $5.633, respectively.

Grocery Prices Hit Highs

The war in Iran has also affected the price of groceries, with economists warning that the cost of everyday items could go higher as the situation in the Middle East continues to escalate. The price of food at home was already up 3% in February from a year earlier.

JB Pritzker’s Earlier Criticism

The Governor has been voicing his criticism of Trump and the war since it began more than a month ago. Recently, Pritzker lamented the rising gas prices, criticizing Trump’s tariffs and the spike in reported measles cases across the U.S. “Where is Donald Trump?” the governor asked.

He had also delivered sharp criticism of Trump as the United States Postal Service (USPS) announced it was levying an 8% surcharge on all packages for the first time in its history, as surging fuel costs affected operating costs of the service.

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