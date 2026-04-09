Iran Claims Ceasefire Could Hasten Netanyahu's Jailing, Warns 'Time Is Running Out'

Speaker of Iran's parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said Thursday that Lebanon was part of a proposed two-week ceasefire understanding between Tehran and Washington and warned that further attacks there could trigger a "strong" response, after Israel carried out large-scale strikes in Lebanon on Wednesday.

Ghalibaf Warns Lebanon Is Part Of Truce

Israel's strikes on Wednesday killed hundreds in Lebanon, according to Reuters, deepening a dispute over whether the fragile U.S.-Iran truce extends beyond Iran itself.

Iran And Pakistan Reject Narrow Reading

Ghalibaf's post said Lebanon's status in the proposal had been clearly acknowledged and could not be rolled back, including during talks in Islamabad, where Pakistan has acted as a mediator.

Reuters has reported that Pakistan and Iran say Lebanon was covered by the ceasefire framework, while the United States and Israel say it was not. French officials have also publicly argued that Lebanon should be included.

Araghchi Escalates As Talks Loom

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi separately escalated the rhetoric on Thursday. In a post on X, according to the text provided, he wrote, "Netanyahu's criminal trial resumes on [Sunday]. A region-wide ceasefire, incl in Lebanon, would hasten his jailing," and warned the United States not to "crater" its economy by letting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu derail diplomacy.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, according to another Reuters report on Thursday, said Israel is preparing for possible direct talks with Lebanon ‘as soon as possible’, with discussions expected to center on security arrangements and the possible disarmament of Hezbollah, the Iran-backed group in southern Lebanon.

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