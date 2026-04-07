Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) at the 2023 CPAC. Credit: Ron Sachs
April 7, 2026 10:14 PM 2 min read

Trump-Endorsed Republican Clay Fuller Holds Marjorie Taylor Greene's Former House Seat, Gives GOP A Bit More Breathing Room

Republican Clay Fuller held on to former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R) U.S. House seat on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Shawn Harris in a special runoff in Georgia's 14th Congressional District and giving the GOP one more vote in its razor-thin majority.

Harris Could Not Beat District's GOP Tilt

Harris had led the first round of voting in March in a sprawling 17-candidate field, but he could not overcome the deep Republican lean of the northwest Georgia district.

President Donald Trump endorsed Fuller in February, backing the former district attorney who prosecuted cases across four counties to succeed Greene after she resigned in January following a rupture with the president.

Fuller Win Helps Bolster Thin Majority

Iran Rhetoric Shadowed A Deep-Red Runoff

Democrats still have not flipped a congressional seat this year, but they have scored a string of down-ballot gains. Reuters reported last month that a Democrat won a Florida state House district that includes Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, and Georgia Democrats flipped two Public Service Commission seats in 2025. Those results have kept Democrats arguing that, even in defeat on Tuesday, the political ground may still be shifting beneath Republicans.

Image via Shutterstock/ Consolidated News Photos

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Posted In:
Politics
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved