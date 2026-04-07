Republican Clay Fuller held on to former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R) U.S. House seat on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Shawn Harris in a special runoff in Georgia's 14th Congressional District and giving the GOP one more vote in its razor-thin majority.

Harris Could Not Beat District's GOP Tilt

Harris had led the first round of voting in March in a sprawling 17-candidate field, but he could not overcome the deep Republican lean of the northwest Georgia district.

President Donald Trump endorsed Fuller in February, backing the former district attorney who prosecuted cases across four counties to succeed Greene after she resigned in January following a rupture with the president.

Fuller Win Helps Bolster Thin Majority

Iran Rhetoric Shadowed A Deep-Red Runoff

Democrats still have not flipped a congressional seat this year, but they have scored a string of down-ballot gains. Reuters reported last month that a Democrat won a Florida state House district that includes Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, and Georgia Democrats flipped two Public Service Commission seats in 2025. Those results have kept Democrats arguing that, even in defeat on Tuesday, the political ground may still be shifting beneath Republicans.

Image via Shutterstock/ Consolidated News Photos