Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) criticized President Donald Trump's plan to raise U.S. military spending above $1 trillion, warning that the cost would come at the expense of programs that directly support American families.

Trump’s Military Budget Sparks Outrage

On Monday, Warren posted on X, saying, "Trump wants to increase military spending to over $1 trillion to fund his war in Iran—the highest level in modern history."

She emphasized that the plan relies on cutting funding for essential domestic programs, including health care, housing, education, and climate initiatives.

"How will he pay for it? By gutting health care, housing, climate, and education programs, and making life harder for families," Warren wrote.

She added, "None of this puts America first," framing the plan as prioritizing military power over the needs of everyday Americans.

Trump Iran War Criticism Grows Among Democrats

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) said Trump ignored concerns about fuel costs, stating, "He didn't answer because he doesn't care."

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) accused the president of prioritizing military action over domestic needs, saying, "America doesn’t have money for child care, but we have enough money to bomb every bridge in Iran? It’s sick and wrong."

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) questioned federal priorities, writing, "Hundreds of billions more for war around the world, but we can't afford healthcare and childcare here at home?"

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) also linked the conflict to higher fuel costs, claiming Americans are paying "35% more on average to fill up their gas tank" because of the Iran policy.

US-Iran War

The Pentagon scrapped a scheduled Tuesday morning briefing with senior U.S. defense officials only hours before a deadline set by Trump, urging Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or risk possible military action.

The 8 a.m. briefing, expected to include Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Dan Caine, was canceled without explanation.

On Saturday, Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum warning that if Iran did not restore access to the key shipping route, the U.S. could launch strikes targeting Iranian power infrastructure.

He repeated the warning Sunday, saying Tehran would face severe consequences if the strait remained closed by Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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