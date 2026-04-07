Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Report Flags Iranian Supreme Leader's Location And Condition

Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is reportedly “unconscious” and receiving treatment for a severe medical condition in Qom, about 87 miles south of Tehran.

Khamenei is incapacitated and unable to participate in governance or decision-making, according to a diplomatic memo based on intelligence inputs from the U.S. and Israel, which has been shared with Gulf allies, The Times reported on Tuesday.

In a separate and unverified claim, the report added that preparations are reportedly underway in Qom for the burial of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The U.S. National Security Agency did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comments.

Mojtaba Health Mystery Deepens

The health of Mojtaba Khamenei has been the subject of growing speculation since the war began, as he has yet to make a public appearance after being appointed as the new Supreme Leader in early March.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock