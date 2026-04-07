Iran has submitted a 10-point response to the U.S. peace proposals. which a U.S. official described as “maximalist”, Axios reported late Monday, citing the Iranian state news agency IRNA.

Iran spent two weeks deliberating internally before passing its response to Pakistani mediators on Monday. The main sticking point in the talks remains securing guarantees that any ceasefire would result in a lasting end to hostilities.

Some of the other demands put forward by Iran include a broader end to regional hostilities, particularly in conflict zones such as Lebanon, where it wants any ceasefire to also halt attacks involving allied groups. It has also called for the establishment of a formal protocol to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route.

Additionally, Iran is seeking reconstruction payments or financial mechanisms to rebuild infrastructure damaged during the conflict, along with the lifting of U.S. and international sanctions as part of any comprehensive agreement.

White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Trump Not Content, Israel Warns Against Deal

Simultaneously, an Israeli official told Axios that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cautioned Trump against agreeing to a ceasefire deal. However, last week, Trump told Time Magazine, "They’ve been a good team player. They’ll stop when I stop.”

Islamabad Accord Talks, Iran Rejects Plan

Meanwhile, separate reports indicated that the U.S., Iran, and regional mediators like Turkey, Egypt and Pakistan were engaged in talks over a proposed 45-day ceasefire as an initial step toward ending the conflict. The plan envisioned a temporary truce to create space for negotiations on a lasting peace agreement. However, Reuters reported that Iran rejected the proposal.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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