Pete Hegseth Press Briefing Canceled As Trump Warns Iran About 'Power Plant Day And Bridge Day'

The Pentagon canceled a scheduled Tuesday briefing featuring top U.S. defense leaders just hours before a deadline set by Donald Trump demanding Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face potential military strikes on critical infrastructure.

Pentagon Cancels Briefing Ahead Of Iran Deadline

The briefing planned for 8 a.m. Pentagon press briefing with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Dan Caine was abruptly canceled Tuesday without explanation, reported The Hill.

The cancellation came roughly 12 hours before a deadline set by Trump, who warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route.

On Sunday, in a post on Truth Social, Trump issued a stark warning: "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran."

He added, "Open the ****** Strait, you crazy ********, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH!"

Trump Threatens Iran Over Strait Of Hormuz

During a Monday press conference, Trump threatened to destroy Iran's civilian infrastructure within four hours if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened by Tuesday.

He highlighted the rescue of a downed F-15E pilot as "very historic" and alleged Iran was "using children to bring a notebook back and forth" to negotiate.

Over the weekend, mediators circulated a 45-day ceasefire proposal, which Trump called "a significant step," though Iran rejected it, demanding guarantees against future aggression.

On Saturday, Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran via a Truth Social post, warning that failure to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could trigger U.S. strikes on Iranian power plants.

He followed up on Sunday with a warning that Iran would face dire consequences if the strait were not opened before the deadline ended on Tuesday.

Last week, Trump warned Iran that its key infrastructure could be destroyed if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened immediately.

He noted that the U.S. had been in serious talks with Iran's new regime, expressed cautious optimism about progress, and said electric plants, oil wells, Kharg Island, and desalination plants could be targeted if a deal was not reached.

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