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Elizabeth Warren speaks to a crowd of over 2,000 people in the gymnasium at Wakefield High School
April 6, 2026 11:50 PM 2 min read

Elizabeth Warren Says 'Endless Shrimp' Wasn't Red Lobster's 'Real Downfall' — Here's What She Blames

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said popular restaurant chain Red Lobster's bankruptcy had far more to do with private equity than with its once-infamous endless shrimp deal, reviving a line of attack she has used for months against the buyout industry.

Warren Blames Private Equity, Not Shrimp

In a social media post Monday, the Massachusetts Democrat wrote, "If anyone looked right beneath the surface, they'd be able to see that Red Lobster's real downfall was not offering endless shrimp — it was private equity's endless greed."

Debt, Real Estate Costs Took Bigger Toll

But Warren argued the real damage came earlier, when private equity owners followed what she has repeatedly described as a familiar playbook of buying a functioning company, loading it with debt, selling off valuable assets and leaving the operating business to struggle under rising costs.

In June 2024, Warren made the same point after Red Lobster first collapsed, saying a private equity firm bought the chain in 2014, "loaded Red Lobster up with debt," and saddled it with high real-estate costs after a sale-leaseback deal.

Red Lobster Case Feeds Broader Warren Crusade

Photo Courtesy: Bryan J. Scrafford on Shutterstock.com

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