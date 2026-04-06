President Donald Trump‘s Easter social media post has sparked renewed calls for his Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT.) took to X on Sunday and characterized the president’s post as “utterly unhinged.”

Murphy encouraged the Cabinet to contemplate the 25th Amendment, stating, “If I were in Trump’s Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment.” He voiced serious concerns about the President’s actions, stating, “He’s already killed thousands. He’s going to kill thousands more.”

Democratic Representative Yassamin Ansari shared these sentiments, stating, "The 25th Amendment exists for a reason."

At the same time, Democratic Representative Melanie Stansbury also expressed her support for the 25th Amendment, declaring, "The emperor has no clothes. Time for the #25thAmendment. Congress and the Cabinet must act."

What Is The 25th Amendment?

The 25th Amendment, drafted after former president John F. Kennedy’s assassination and ratified in 1967, outlines presidential succession and procedures for handling incapacity. It allows the vice president to assume the presidency in cases of death, resignation, or removal, and under Section 4 (Involuntary Removal), if the president is deemed unable to perform duties. It is generally considered a last-resort measure.

Section 2 of the provision was first used by Richard Nixon in 1973 after his vice president Spiro Agnew‘s resignation.

Section 3 has been used when presidents underwent medical treatment under anesthesia. Ronald Reagan invoked it informally in 1985, while George W. Bush formally applied it in 2002 and 2007.

Most recently, in 2021, the 46th president, Joe Biden, invoked Section 3 of the 25th Amendment, temporarily transferring power to then-Vice President Kamala Harris, who served as acting president while he underwent a medical procedure under anesthesia.

Democrats have previously urged invoking Section 4 of the 25th Amendment against Trump, including after the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Trump’s Threat To Iran

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Trump on Easter, stating he has “gone insane” and urged officials in his administration to intervene amid escalating tensions with Iran. At the same time, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called Trump “dangerous and mentally unbalanced” over the Iran war, urging Congress to end the conflict.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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