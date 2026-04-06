Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war on Monday, as the conflict that began on February 28 enters its sixth week.

President Donald Trump, on Sunday, threatened to destroy Iran's energy and civilian infrastructure if it failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by his deadline of Tuesday, warning of severe consequences in a Truth Social post.

Earlier, he also confirmed the successful rescue of a second crew member after Iran downed a U.S. F-15E fighter jet.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its previous state, especially for the U.S. and Israel, signaling rejection of Trump's call to reopen it. The force added that it is finalizing operational plans for a "new order" in the Persian Gulf.

IDF Says IRGC Oil Chief Killed

The IDF said it killed Mohammad Reza Ashrafi Kahi, head of commerce at the IRGC's Oil Headquarters in Tehran, in an airstrike. He oversaw oil operations generating billions annually, which funded Iran's military buildup and supported proxy groups like the Houthis, Hezbollah, and Hamas.

Regional Mediators Push For 45-Day Truce: Report

Iran-France Call On War Fallout

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi spoke with France's Foreign Minister, Jean-Noël Barrot, to discuss escalating regional tensions and the security and economic fallout of U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran. Both sides emphasized concerns over instability and the need for continued diplomatic engagement.



Iran Drone Hits Fujairah Telecom Site

Authorities in Fujairah are responding after a drone launched from Iran struck a building belonging to telecom company Du. No injuries have been reported, and officials are managing the situation while urging the public to rely on official updates, reported Al Jazeera.

Iraq Rushes Oil Export Plans After Hormuz Exemption

Iraq's state oil marketer SOMO has asked buyers to submit crude oil lifting schedules within 24 hours after Iran reportedly exempted Iraq from transit restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz. The move is aimed at ensuring smooth and stable oil exports, with Iraq confirming all loading terminals are fully operational, though uncertainty remains over tanker movement amid ongoing regional tensions, reported Reuters.

Iran Slams Strike On Water Facility

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) condemned a joint US-Israeli strike on its Khondab heavy water facility, calling it a "crime against science and human health." Despite the damage, Iran said its scientific progress will continue. The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed the plant was hit on March 27 and is now non-operational.

Seoul To Send Envoys To Secure Oil Supplies

South Korea plans to send special envoys to Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Algeria to secure crude oil supplies, alongside deploying five Korean-flagged vessels to Saudi Arabia as part of efforts to strengthen energy security, reported Al Jazeera.

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