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Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla
April 6, 2026 3:15 AM 2 min read

Elon Musk Says 'It's All Going To Fraud' As Gavin Newsom-Led California Signals Requiring Additional Funds For High Speed Rail Project

More Funds Required

When asked for an exact dollar amount, Anthony Williams, who serves as a board member on the California High Speed Rail Project, said that the project would need over $126 billion in additional funding.

Omishakin also shared that while the initial phase of the project wouldn’t require help from President Donald Trump, but acknowledged that the “ultimate 494 miles of building this [the project] out without the federal government’s help will be challenging.”

Elon Musk Weighs In

Musk shared his take in a post on the social media platform X on Sunday. “It's all going to fraud and bureaucracy,” the SpaceX CEO shared, without providing any additional details.

JD Vance Is Trump’s ‘Fraud Czar’

Meanwhile, Trump appointed Vice President J.D. Vance as the administration’s official "Fraud Czar" to head a federal anti-fraud initiative targeting Democrat-led states like California, Illinois, Minnesota and more.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Frederic Legrand – COMEO from Shutterstock

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