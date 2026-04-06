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https:editorial.benzinga.comwp-adminpost.php?post=1283705&action=edit
April 6, 2026 1:26 AM 2 min read

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker Asks 'Where Is Donald Trump?' As Gas Prices Surge Amid Iran War

Gov. Jay Robert ‘JB’ Priztker (D-IL) has slammed President Donald Trump for rising gas prices, grocery bills, and tariffs as the war with Iran escalates.

Where Is Donald Trump?

The governor then lamented the Trump administration’s tariffs, which were “raising grocery costs,” he said in the post. “Americans have been sent to fight another Middle East war. WHERE IS DONALD TRUMP?” the Governor asked as he ended the post.

Rising Gas, Fertilizer Costs

Gas prices have continued surging across the U.S. more than a month into the war, with the national average hitting $4.110/gallon for regular gasoline, according to the American Automobile Association. Gas prices in California are nearly $6/gallon at $5.923.

Disruptions to the fertilizer supply chain have also impacted grocery prices, with prices for coffee, chocolate, meat, berries and seafood expected to rise. Experts suggest that prices could surge throughout 2026 if the ongoing disruptions aren’t mitigated.

US-Iran War

Trump issued a fresh deadline in a post he shared on Easter morning via Truth Social, urging Iran to open up the Strait of Hormuz. He warned of dire consequences for the Iranian government, outlining that the U.S. would target energy infrastructure in the country.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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