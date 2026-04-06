Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci warned that President Donald Trump's push to involve European allies in the Strait of Hormuz could unintentionally escalate into a global conflict.

European Allies Hesitant To Join US Naval Mission

On Sunday, Scaramucci, posting on X, criticized Trump for alienating NATO partners over the years and now asking them to participate in a high-stakes naval operation.

"Trump has spent years ridiculing our allies… and now he wants those same people to send their frigates into the Strait of Hormuz alongside us," Scaramucci wrote.

He questioned the strategic value of European involvement, noting Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius' skepticism.

"What does Trump expect a handful of European frigates to do in the Strait of Hormuz that the most powerful Navy in the history of the world cannot do on its own? Answer that question. I'll wait," he said.

Scaramucci also cited U.K. opposition leader Keir Starmer, who emphasized that the operation was never intended as a NATO mission. He argued European caution was justified.

He painted a stark scenario escalation in the region could draw in China and Russia, turning a localized conflict into "something that nobody alive has ever seen before. World War III."

He urged that "someone needs to find the exit ramp before ego and improvisation make that conversation impossible."

The White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Trump Announces F-15 Crew Rescue Amid Iran Strait Tensions

On Sunday, Trump announced the successful rescue of the second crew member from an F-15 shot down over Iran, calling it "one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History."

The officer, a respected colonel behind enemy lines, was retrieved safely by U.S. commandos and aircraft despite sustaining injuries.

The announcement followed Trump's 48-hour ultimatum to Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, warning that failure to reopen the strategic waterway could trigger U.S. strikes on Iranian power plants.

Trump warned Iran it would face serious consequences if the Strait of Hormuz were not reopened before the Tuesday deadline.

Last month, Trump jokingly called the waterway the "Strait of Trump" during a Miami event, quickly correcting himself while suggesting the remark was intentional, drawing laughter from the audience.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Al Teich / Shutterstock.com