MTG Slams 'Trump's Madness,' Says Administration Must 'Stop Worshipping the President'

In a long post on X on Sunday, Greene tied the shipping disruption directly to U.S. and Israeli actions, saying the strait is shut because Washington and Jerusalem initiated the fighting. She also argued Israel already has nuclear weapons and does not need the U.S. to wage war on its behalf.

Trump's latest demand centers on the Strait of Hormuz, where he said Iran must allow full transit without threats, and he set a 48-hour deadline after previously referencing a 10-day window. In that message, he wrote, "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out – 48 hours before all Hell will reign (sic) down on them. Glory be to GOD,"

He also paired the Iran pressure campaign with a domestic economic pitch, citing 178,000 jobs added and claiming the trade deficit dropped 55% after tariffs. In that separate post, Trump wrote, "Not only were the jobs numbers GREAT yesterday, 178,000 new jobs, but the TRADE DEFICIT was down 55%, the biggest drop in history. THANK YOU MR. TARIFF! All of this and, simultaneously, getting rid of a Nuclear Iran,"

Beyond the deadline itself, Trump's warnings extended to Iran's power grid, including threats to strike electricity infrastructure starting with the biggest facilities if shipping is not reopened on his terms. That focus on energy systems raised the stakes for civilians as well as for logistics tied to the Gulf's shipping lanes.

Greene argued Trump's threats against bridges and power plants would punish ordinary Iranians rather than accomplish the liberation he has claimed to support. She said officials who identify as Christian should seek forgiveness and press the president toward de-escalation.

In her post, Greene also rejected the idea that this kind of military push matches what voters expected in the 2024 election, saying she witnessed the campaign up close. She framed the moment as a moral test for administration officials who back Trump's approach.

While Greene described the Strait as closed, Iran's public posture in the supplementary account leaned on conditional maritime access rather than an across-the-board shutdown. Iran's ambassador to the U.K., Ali Mousavi, said Tehran would keep working with the International Maritime Organization on safety and crew protection in the Gulf and suggested some vessels could still pass if they coordinate security steps with Iranian authorities.

Greene Challenges Trump’s Military Intentions

The Strait Of Hormuz: A Global Economic Flashpoint

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow passage that carries about one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas volumes, making any disruption a direct risk to energy supply chains. Separate reporting referenced in the supplementary material said some shipping has already been discouraged by fear of Iranian attacks as the U.S.-Israeli war continues.

The supplementary account also described Trump discussing a multinational effort to keep the corridor open, with potential participation from China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the U.K. Trump has also warned that even if Iran's forces are degraded, low-cost threats such as drones, mines, or missiles could still endanger commercial traffic.