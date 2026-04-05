Scaramucci: Trump Turns To War To Avoid Epstein Issue

In the post, Scaramucci laid out a "MAGA checklist" that alleged the administration pivoted away from releasing the Epstein files, then used military action as a distraction after Trump appeared in those materials. Scaramucci also alleged a strike hit a school in Iran, and he claimed the administration repeatedly manipulated markets.

Gas Prices: The New Political Flashpoint

Scaramucci argued the issue that breaks through partisan loyalty is the cost of fuel, writing that the "red line" is $8 a gallon as the country approaches its 250th anniversary. He also tied that squeeze to consumer frustration, saying families don't want to face a $120 fill-up while trying to celebrate with something as basic as grilling.

In the same post, Scaramucci claimed approval ratings are sliding fast as energy costs rise and said Trump is unmoved by the political damage. His message framed the indifference itself as the most alarming part of the situation.

That political pressure point intersects with Scaramucci's market-focused thesis that energy is the main transmission channel from geopolitics into risk assets. Earlier in a separate X thread referenced in the market discussion, he described a sequence aimed at easing crude prices: reopening the strait, deploying French and U.S. naval escorts, and creating an insurance backstop to reduce shipping risk premiums.

Scaramucci has argued that oil flows do not truly normalize until hostilities stop, making any "victory" narrative dependent on conditions on the ground and at sea. He also pointed to a timeline claim from Mike Novogratz, saying Novogratz expects the conflict to be broadly finished within a week.

Can Energy Markets Survive Geopolitical Tensions?

The market angle, as Scaramucci has described it, is a feedback loop: traders react to political signals, and politicians then respond to market moves as if they are a scoreboard. In that framing, Trump could declare a manufactured win once the temperature drops, triggering a relief rally that Scaramucci said could look "like that was the plan all along."

The backdrop includes heightened sensitivity around the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil shipments, where disruption fears can quickly lift crude and gasoline. Scaramucci's energy-market roadmap treats escorts and insurance as tools to compress risk premiums if fighting ends and shipping lanes feel safer.

Scaramucci also used his Saturday post to broaden the indictment beyond energy, alleging harsh domestic actions and civil-liberties violations, including attacks on First, Fourth, Fifth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights. He further alleged the administration built "Alligator Alcatraz" in Florida, separated children from families without tracking destinations, and treated allies and Canada as adversaries while even threatening a NATO member.

On economics, Scaramucci blamed tariffs for across-the-board price increases and criticized the tax bill's distributional impact, claiming a $7,000 benefit for those making $1 million or more and a $500 hit for those earning $50,000 or less. Scaramucci tied those policies back to the gasoline spike as the catalyst he believes is finally shifting public opinion.

Geopolitical Tensions Impacting Energy Markets

Scaramucci has previously discussed the implications of U.S. military action against Iran, framing it as a national security test that could lead to a significant jump in oil prices. In a recent post, he warned that such actions could result in calls to lift restrictions on Russian oil, potentially benefiting Moscow and aiding Iran, which could put U.S. forces at greater risk as tensions escalate.

Three Strategies To Mitigate Oil Price Risks

In Scaramucci's own outline, one lever is restoring passage through the strait, which he linked to lower crude by reducing disruption risk. A second is military protection for shipping, with escorts involving France and the U.S. meant to reduce the perceived danger to tankers.

A third element he cited is an insurance backstop designed to bring down the cost of coverage and, by extension, the embedded risk premium in oil prices. In earlier commentary, Scaramucci also warned that a U.S. strike on Iran could ricochet through energy markets and even spark pressure to loosen constraints on Russian oil, a chain he argued could benefit Moscow and complicate U.S. operations.

Scaramucci has paired that geopolitical view with a longer-running argument about how market turns can arrive before headlines feel better. He has said he has lived through nine bear markets and has described bottoms forming while pessimism is still loud because investors remain positioned too defensively.