That clampdown widens a prior policy Planet Labs adopted last month that slowed distribution of Middle East imagery for 14 days. The company said at the time it was trying to keep hostile actors from using commercial pictures to plan attacks against the U.S. and its partners.

How U.S. Pressure Redefines Satellite Imagery Access

Trump's Hormuz deadline has been paired with explicit threats against Iranian infrastructure, including power generation sites, if shipping is not allowed through without intimidation. In the same burst of messaging, Trump also linked the Iran campaign to domestic economic claims, citing 178,000 jobs added and a trade deficit he said fell 55% after tariffs.

Iran's public line has leaned toward conditional access rather than an outright shutdown of the waterway. Ali Mousavi, identified as Iran's ambassador to the U.K., described a framework in which ships not tied to Iran's enemies could still transit if they coordinate safety and security steps with Iranian authorities, while Iran continues working with the International Maritime Organization on maritime safety.

According to the report, satellite imagery provider Planet Labs has announced a move toward selectively controlling the release of its images, ensuring that only content deemed free of security concerns reaches the public. Going forward, the company said that each release will be assessed on its own merits, with priority given to cases involving critical operational demands or a clear benefit to the public interest.

Strategic Missteps in Iran Policy

Is This The End Of Open Geographic Surveillance?

The U.S.-Iran conflict has also raised the value of near-real-time satellite data for both military planning and public visibility. Reuters described military applications that range from finding targets and tracking missiles to supporting communications, while journalists and researchers also use imagery to monitor places that are difficult to access on the ground.

The war started after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and widened when Tehran hit Israel and U.S. bases in Gulf states including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain. Alongside the fighting, separate accounts have pointed to shipping being discouraged by fears of Iranian attacks as the conflict continues.

Trump's threat around Hormuz followed a strike on an Iranian nuclear facility, with signals from Washington and Israel that additional attacks could be in play. Trump has also pointed to earlier U.S. strikes on Iran's Kharg Island, described as a crucial node for Iranian oil exports, as he argues that energy logistics are a key pressure point.

Trump, meanwhile, has talked about building an international grouping to keep Hormuz open, with potential participation from countries including China, France, Japan, South Korea and the U.K.