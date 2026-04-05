Trump Warns Iran Of Attacks Of Power Plants, Bridges If It Does Not Open Strait Of Hormuz Before Deadline

President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran of dire consequences if it does not open the Strait of Hormuz before the deadline ends on Tuesday.

Trump Threatens To Blow Up Iran's Infrastructure

President Trump threatened that the U.S. would blow up Iran's energy and civilian infrastructure if it did not adhere to his deadline for allowing the flow of vessels through the crucial Strait of Hormuz waterway.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the ****** Strait, you crazy ********, or you'll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH!," he said in a post on Truth Social.

Earlier in the day, President Trump announced the successful rescue of the second crew member after Iran shot down an F-15E fighter jet.

"The second raid came after the first one, where we rescued the pilot in broad daylight, also unusual, spending seven hours over Iran. An AMAZING show of bravery and talent by all!" he said in another post, adding that he will hold a press conference on Monday.

President Trump stated that the Iranian military was looking hard for the second crew member before the U.S. found him in a seriously wounded condition and rescued him.

Escalating Tensions In Middle East

On Saturday, Iran shot down a U.S. F-15E fighter jet, just days after Trump claimed Tehran’s military was “beaten and completely decimated.” This incident led to a high-risk rescue mission for the crew members.

Following the shootdown, Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran, warning of severe consequences if the Strait of Hormuz remained closed. This ultimatum came after an earlier 10-day deadline for Iran to make a deal or open the strait.

Amid these developments, Trump announced the successful rescue of the second crew member from the downed fighter jet, describing it as a daring operation.

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