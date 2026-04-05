It’s been an eventful week with international tensions, financial threats, and political appointments making headlines. Here’s a quick recap of the top political stories that unfolded over the week.

Trump Says ‘We Got Him’ After Special Forces Rescue F‑15 Crew Member

President Donald Trump said U.S. special forces successfully rescued a second crew member from a downed F-15 over Iran, declaring "we got him" after the mission. The high-risk operation followed the aircraft being shot down, underscoring escalating tensions and ongoing military engagement in the region.

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Iran’s Grip On Strait of Hormuz Tightens

Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil trade, is expected to continue despite U.S. pressure. Fresh intelligence reports suggest that Iran is unlikely to relinquish control, further tightening its grip on the strait.

The Strait of Hormuz carries about one-fifth of the world’s oil trade, and any disruption could significantly impact energy prices.

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Iranian Leader Tracked The Money Behind US-Iran War Policy

Iran’s Speaker of the Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has accused Wall Street insiders of manipulating U.S. policy against Tehran. He threatened to expose these financiers, alleging a coordinated financial campaign to dictate America's military posture.

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China Warns Of ‘Serious Consequences’ And ‘Further Escalation’

China has warned of “serious consequences” and “further escalation” as it opposes a UN resolution aimed at protecting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The proposed resolution, which authorizes the use of defensive military force, faces potential veto from China.

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Trump Elevates JD Vance With Sweeping ‘Fraud Czar’ Role

Trump appointed Vice President J.D. Vance as “Fraud Czar” to lead a federal anti-fraud initiative. Trump alleged “massive and pervasive” fraud across the U.S., particularly in Democrat-led states, and claimed that raids have already begun in Los Angeles.

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