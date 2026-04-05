Iran says it destroyed several U.S. military aircraft, including a C-130 transport plane and two Black Hawk helicopters, during a mission to rescue a stranded American pilot, heightening tensions in the central province of Isfahan.

US Aircraft Reportedly Downed In Isfahan

According to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, the operation involved a coordinated effort by Aerospace, Ground Force, Popular Units, Basij, and Police command, as reported by Reuters on Sunday.

A statement carried by Tasnim news agency said, "During a joint operation (Aerospace, Ground ⁠Force, Popular Units, Basij ​and Police command), enemy aircraft ​were destroyed."

The spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command of Iranian armed forces, confirmed that the downed aircraft included a C-130 military transport plane and two Black Hawk helicopters.

Earlier Sunday, Iranian military officials also reported shooting down an Israeli drone in the same province.

Iran's announcement came shortly after the police command reported that the American C-130 had been downed in southern Isfahan.

The Revolutionary Guards described the action as a defensive measure, saying that Iranian forces had destroyed several "enemy aircraft" during the operation.

Trump Confirms F-15 Crew Rescue As Iran Escalates Attacks

On Friday, Iran shot down a U.S. F-15E fighter jet less than 48 hours after President Donald Trump declared Tehran's military "decimated."

U.S. forces launched a high-risk mission to rescue two service members; one was recovered earlier, and Trump announced the second crew member, a colonel, was safely rescued on Sunday.

The operation involved a specialized commando unit and dozens of aircraft, while Iranian forces struck two Black Hawks and an A-10 pilot ejected safely.

The incidents marked a major setback for U.S. forces, though Iran retained significant military capabilities, including missiles, drones, and underground stockpiles.

Former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton criticized setting strict timelines, warning overly optimistic estimates could distort decision-making and allow Iran to rebuild its nuclear program and militant networks.

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