Trump Says 'We Got Him' After Special Forces Rescue Second F‑15 Crew Member Shot Down Over Iran

President Donald Trump announced Sunday the successful rescue of the second crew member from an F-15 fighter jet shot down over Iran on Friday, declaring “WE GOT HIM!” and calling it “one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History.”

Colonel Rescued From Iranian Mountains

On Friday, the shootdown came less than 48 hours after Trump declared Tehran’s military had been “beaten and completely decimated.”

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, stating the U.S. military had rescued the “incredible” officer, whom he described as a highly respected colonel.

Trump revealed that the officer, who had been behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, was being hunted by enemies who were getting closer by the hour. The operation was conducted by the U.S. Military, which sent dozens of aircraft armed with the most lethal weapons in the world to retrieve him.

According to the U.S. president, the officer sustained injuries but is now safe.

A specialized commando unit, backed by heavy air cover, conducted both operations, three U.S. officials told Axios, adding that all forces have since exited Iranian territory. Trump said the officer “was never truly alone,” as his Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow warfighters monitored the operation around the clock.

IRGC Race To Intercept Failed

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was actively racing to locate the missing U.S. officer in southwest Iran, as U.S. Air Force jets struck Iranian forces to prevent them from reaching the crew member’s location.

During Friday's operation, Iran struck two U.S. Black Hawk helicopter involved in the mission, wounding crew members, though the aircraft remained in the air.

Trump said the successful operation, completed without any American casualties, proved “overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies.”

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