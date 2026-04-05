RFK Jr. Hits Campaign Trail With MAHA Agenda, Sidestepping Vaccines As GOP Eyes Midterm Edge

Kennedy plans to visit states with competitive House and Senate races, as well as potential 2028 presidential swing states, reported Politico on Tuesday. The states include Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, California, Virginia, Ohio, Montana and Texas.

Baggage On The Stump

The report stated that his popularity is being leveraged by the Trump administration to bolster its messaging. The midterms will serve as a litmus test for Kennedy’s influence and his ability to translate MAHA support into GOP victories.

Kennedy carries real political risk. Beyond Medicaid cuts that Democrats are weaponizing, his vaccine push also triggered a dramatic public fallout with former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez.

Cracks In The Coalition

While Kennedy’s health policies have been credited with mobilizing voters in the 2024 election, a March POLITICO Poll found early fissures in the coalition that powered Trump’s White House comeback — 52% of Americans, including 41% of his own 2024 voters, say the administration has yet to fully deliver on its MAHA promise.

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