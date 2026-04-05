Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg criticized President Donald Trump's proposed budget, saying it prioritizes foreign wars over essential services at home, leaving Americans to shoulder the cost.

$500 Billion Trump War Budget Draws Criticism

On Saturday, Buttigieg wrote in a post on X, "Trump's new budget adds an extra $500 billion to fund wars abroad — about $3,700 more for every household in America — while cutting health, jobs, housing, and education.

He added, "Put simply, it takes more of your money for foreign wars, while making life in America even more unaffordable."

Buttigieg framed the budget as a shift of resources away from domestic priorities.

Democratic Leaders Slam Trump's $1.5 Trillion Defense Budget

Top Democratic leaders criticized President Trump's budget for prioritizing massive military spending over domestic needs.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called the plan "rotten to the core," citing cuts to energy, housing, and education while increasing financial strain on American families.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) slammed Trump, saying, "No money to lower energy costs for American families, but $1 billion a day for Trump's war in Iran," criticizing the budget for prioritizing military spending over domestic relief.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) warned the budget threatens Medicare and Medicaid, saying, "No way. No how. We will fight this."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-Ill.) pointed to rising gas prices, measles outbreaks, struggling farms, and higher grocery costs as signs of misaligned priorities.

Trump Defended Defense Budget Amid Ammo Shortages

Last month, President Trump defended a proposed defense budget increase, blaming depleted ammunition stockpiles on U.S. aid to Ukraine and criticizing former President Joe Biden for not replenishing supplies.

He highlighted Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Raytheon ramping up production and opening new factories.

Trump said the U.S. was in strong defensive shape but wanted it "in the best shape" and avoided answering questions on troop deployments.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the budget would cover past and future needs, while Kevin Hassett reported the U.S.-Iran conflict had cost $12 billion, with no extra funding needed from Congress.

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