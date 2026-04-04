Gen. Randy George Urges Need For 'Leaders of Character' After Being Fired As Army Chief Of Staff

The farewell message of Gen. Randy George, the Army Chief of Staff fired by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, stressed the need for "leaders of character" as the Pentagon continues a sweeping leadership overhaul.

Pentagon Leadership Shake-Up

George issued a farewell email to Army personnel, later shared publicly, thanking colleagues and emphasizing the importance of principled leadership.

"Our soldiers are truly the best in the world –they deserve tough training and courageous leaders of character," George wrote.

He added that troops should remain "laser-focused on the mission" and continue to "relentlessly cut through the bureaucracy to get our warfighters what they need to win on the modern battlefield."

George said he looked back on his decades of service with "immeasurable pride," noting he repeatedly chose to "stay another tour" because of the people he served alongside.

Hegseth also removed several senior officers the same day, including Maj. Gen. William Green and Gen. David Hodne. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, the Army's vice chief of staff, will serve as acting chief.

Republican lawmakers voiced concern over George's dismissal.

Rep. Mike Rogers praised his leadership, citing progress in recruitment and modernization, while Rep. Rich McCormick said he wanted more clarity on the decision.

Trump’s Military Moves And Pentagon Rebranding

His remarks came as the Pentagon prepared for possible extended operations, even while nuclear talks in Oman showed only limited progress.

Trump planned an executive order allowing the Pentagon to use the name "Department of War" and related titles like "Secretary of War" for official communications, signaling a more offensive military posture.

The rebranding move faced little resistance from a Republican-controlled Congress.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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