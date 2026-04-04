Trump Proposes $152 Million Plan To Reopen Alcatraz

President Donald Trump wants to spend $152 million to revive the historic Alcatraz prison.

The controversial move aims to transform the former island penitentiary into a modern high-security detention facility.

The proposal outlines initial funding to rebuild infrastructure and restart operations at the long-shuttered site near San Francisco.

BBC reports the plan has already sparked political backlash and logistical concerns.

Project Details And Strategic Intent

Trump’s budget seeks to reestablish Alcatraz as a cutting-edge correctional facility housing high-risk offenders.

Officials say the funding will cover early-stage reconstruction and operational setup.

The administration earlier signaled coordination between federal agencies, including the Justice Department and Homeland Security, to execute the plan. Trump stated the revamped prison would hold “America’s most ruthless and violent offenders.”

Political Pushback And Cost Concerns

Critics across California have raised doubts about feasibility and long-term costs tied to the island location. Nancy Pelosi, former House speaker, sharply criticized the proposal.

“Rebuilding Alcatraz into a modern prison is a stupid notion that would be nothing more than a waste of taxpayer dollars and an insult to the intelligence of the American people.”

Lawmakers also flagged operational hurdles, including lack of water systems and reliance on boat transport for supplies. Historical data shows the facility once cost significantly more to run than other federal prisons.

Tourism Revenue And Cultural Impact

The island currently operates under the National Park Service as a major tourist destination. It generates about $60 million annually through visitor activity and related tourism.

Local leaders warned that converting the site back into a prison could eliminate a key cultural and economic landmark. Preservation advocates argue the shift would damage its historic value.

Broader Budget Context And Market Angle

The Alcatraz funding forms part of a larger $1.7 billion allocation for the Bureau of Prisons. The request now heads to Congress, where approval remains uncertain.

Alcatraz began as a military fort before transitioning into a federal prison in the 1930s. It housed notorious criminals including Al Capone and George “Machine Gun” Kelly.

The prison shut down in 1963 due to high operating costs and infrastructure limitations. Since then, it has remained one of America’s most visited historic landmarks.

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