Seth Moulton Slams Polymarket for 'DISGUSTING' Wagering on Fate of Service Member Shot Down Over Iran

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) condemned Polymarket for permitting users to wager on whether a missing U.S. service member would be recovered after shot down over Iran. "This is DISGUSTING," Moulton wrote on X.

In Washington, the episode is feeding wider alarm about prediction markets, including staff betting bans and claims that these platforms can reward people who may be sitting on nonpublic information.

Polymarket said on Saturday that it removed a market tied to the fate of U.S. service members after criticism, stating that the market “does not meet our integrity standards.” The company added that the listing should not have appeared and said it was reviewing what happened inside its controls. "It should not have been posted, and we are investigating how this slipped through our internal safeguards."

Moulton is currently running an uphill primary challenge against Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.). The primary will be held on September 1.

Legislative Reforms Target Prediction Market Practices

This legislative push comes amid growing scrutiny of platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi, as concerns about market manipulation and consumer protection continue to rise, highlighting the need for clear guidelines in a space that has traditionally been unregulated.

Such developments indicate that the future of prediction markets may be significantly influenced by these ongoing regulatory discussions, particularly regarding ethical boundaries in wagering.

The Backlash Against Predictive Wagering Platforms

Moulton's criticism centered on the idea that a rescue operation involving a U.S. service member should not be treated as a betting proposition. His post also raised the issue of whether an investor's connections could create perceived information advantages in sensitive situations.

Polymarket's statement indicates the company views certain topics as outside what it will host, even if they attract attention. The exchange between critics and the platform played out publicly within hours, based on the timestamps of the posts.

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