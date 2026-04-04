President Donald Trump appointed Vice President J.D. Vance “Fraud Czar” to head a federal anti-fraud initiative on Friday, offering no evidence for his claim that fraud is “massive and pervasive” across the U.S.

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, emphasizing Vance’s role in the country’s future and directing focus primarily at Democrat-led states, including California, Illinois, Minnesota, Maine and New York, where he alleged “unprecedented theft of taxpayer money” without providing evidence.

“The numbers are so large that, if successful, we would literally be able to balance our American Budget. Raids have already started in L.A.,” Trump said.

The announcement follows Trump’s March 16 Executive Order establishing an anti-fraud task force.

Democrat-Led States In The Crosshairs

Both Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and California Governor Gavin Newsom have defended their states’ efforts to combat fraud, pointing to previous pardons issued by Trump to individuals convicted of fraud.

Vance’s 2028 Prospects Gain Momentum

The designation represents the most formal consolidation of anti-fraud authority in Trump's second term, placing J.D. Vance at the helm of a multi-agency crackdown — a move that increases pressure on Democrat-led states ahead of the 2026 midterms and raises Vance's profile as an early frontrunner for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination.

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